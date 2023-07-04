Cyber cell helps fraud victim recover 1.78 lakh

PRAYAGRAJ Swift response by the police to a complaint helped a cyber fraud victim recover a major part of the money he lost to fraudsters. The cyber thug(s) had siphoned off money from his bank account on the pretext of a job offer. The complainant, Vinay Shukla, thanked the cyber police station team for their immediate assistance. The complainant, Vinay Shukla, thanked the cyber police station team for their immediate assistance. (HT Photo)

In-charge at cyber police station of the range, inspector Mohd Alamgeer, said Shukla approached them two days ago. He informed the police that an unidentified person called him on the pretext of a job offer. The caller lured Shukla and got access to his bank account details which he used for siphoning off ₹2.17 lakh from his bank account.

An investigation in this connection was handed over to constable Pradeep Yadav. The cyber police team made contact with the bank and online payment platforms. With their help, the team was successful in receiving back cash over ₹1.78 lakh in Shukla’s bank account on Tuesday.

Subsequently, Shukla turned up at Cyber Police Station to thank the police team. It is worth mentioning that last month, cops at Cyber Police Station busted a Jharkhand-based gang of online conmen and arrested five of its members.