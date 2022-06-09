Cyber conmen demand money in Allahabad University VC’s name

Unidentified cyber fraudsters are using WhatsApp with display picture of Allahabad University vice-chancellor Prof Sangita Srivastava to demand money from AU teachers. An FIR was lodged at Colonelganj police station on Tuesday on the complaint of AU authorities after the fraud came to light. Investigations were being carried out in this connection with help of cyber cell, police said.

AU proctor Prof Harsh Kumar in his complaint given to police said that unidentified cyber conmen used AU vice chancellor Prof Sangita Srivastava’s photograph to create WhatsApp account on another mobile number. The fraudsters then sent messages to AU teachers and other employees demanding money from them. AU officials approached police when the fraud came to light.

Circle officer Ajeet Singh Chauhan said further investigations were being carried out. Primary investigations suggest that the mobile number used in the crime is of another city.