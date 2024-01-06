Cyber conmen dupe Prayagraj man of 15 lakh

Cyber conmen duped a man of ₹15 lakh after luring him with an offer of earning from home. The victim was asked to like a YouTube channel in return for money. However, later he was duped through investment in crypto currency. The victim has lodged an FIR at Cyber Police Station and investigations were on into the incident, officials said. For representation only (HT file Photo)

Allapur resident Saurabh Pandey in his complaint said that he received a message from a Telegram account in the name of one Anushka Gupta offering him cash ₹50 to 100 for likes on a YouTube channel. Pandey started the given task and even received some cash. He was then given an offer of investment in Bitcoin. He was added in a group of one Ravi Pillai and was asked to buy Bitcoin. Pandey made investments of ₹15 lakh in Bitcoin following which he was removed from the Telegram group.

Bid to defame lawyer

PRAYAGRAJ: The Colonelganj police lodged an FIR against unidentified cyber-criminals for defaming a lawyer by using his name for making objectionable comments against a former chief justice of the Allahabad high court. The case has been registered on the complaint of a lawyer and further investigations were on, police said.

In his complaint given to police, lawyer Vivek Singh said he received a forwarded message on WhatsApp some days back in which objectionable comments were made against a former chief justice using his name. However, Vivek ignored the message thinking that some other lawyer named Vivek may have made comments.

Vivek was alerted when he received a call from a mediaperson who informed him that he had received a letter in which Vivek Singh made a complaint against a former chief justice and some other judges to the chief minister. Vivek Singh denied having sent any such letter or complaint. Police officials said an investigation is being carried out in this connection with the help of the cyber cell.