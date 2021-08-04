Cycle track on Sus-Pashan road being used for four-wheeler parking

Pune: Cyclists on Sus-Pashan road have been left with no option but to ride on the main road, as the dedicated cycle track is being used for parking by shopkeepers and restaurants.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) re-laid the track and marked it as a cycle track, still vehicles especially, four-wheelers, are parked on the track.

Dinkar Gojare, PMC executive engineer, road department, said, “Currently people are parking vehicles, but going ahead people will not face such a problem as PMC is implementing proper planning for the road and in the next six months it will be implemeted completely.”

Resident Purwang Ahir said, “PMC did good work by re-laying it, but people are parking vehicles which should not be happening. In the evenings, when generally most people from Pashan come cycling, there is no space to ride a bicycle.”

PMC along with the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP), also took part in the streets4people design competition.

Sus-Pashan road was selected under the competition by the Smart Cities mission and ITDP.

“In future, PMC will have officials to guard the cycle track. The place of parking will be managed and cyclist will have a dedicated track for cycling,” said Pranjal Kulkarni from ITDP.

“Unless PMC takes strict action, people will keep parking vehicles on the footpath and track,” said Chetan Rangari, a cyclist from Pashan.