Dalit schoolgirls forced to take off school uniforms in Hapur, SC Commission seeks report
The chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Vijay Sampla summoned action taken report from Hapur police in a case in which two teachers of a primary school allegedly forced two dalit students to take off their uniforms.
President of Shoshit Kranti Dal Ravikant had tweeted about the incident on July 13, and taking cognizance of his tweet, Sampla sought a report from Hapur police on Sunday.
Speaking to HT over the phone, Ravikant said that Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Archana Gupta had suspended both the accused teachers, but no FIR has been registered despite a complaint from the girls’ families.
Ravikant also alleged that the suspended teachers organised a panchayat in the village and pressured the girls’ families, through some influential village members, to withdraw their complaint.
Hapur ASP Sarvesh Mishra, however, said that the police have no information about such a panchayat. He said that matter is being investigated. “FIR has not been registered yet but it will be registered soon”, he added.
Ravikant said that incident occurred on July 11. Both girls are cousins and students of class 4 at a school in village Diharipur of the Dhaulana area in the district. The school had organised a photo session of students and a few girls were not in uniform. Therefore, the two accused teachers asked these dalit sisters to give their uniforms to other girls for the photo session. The teachers also allegedly beat them and threatened to strike their names off the school register when both the girls opposed the idea of taking off their uniforms.
Ravikant claimed that both girls were kept without clothes until the photo session got over, and then the uniforms were returned to them.
The girls informed their parents about the incident and the father of one of the girls reported the matter to the BSA demanding action against the teachers.
He also approached Ravikant on July 13, who tweeted the incident after failing in his efforts to meet the district magistrate and other senior officials.
Ludhiana: Teen found 8-month pregnant, man booked
The Sidhwan Bet police have booked a resident of Kaind village in Dehlon for raping and impregnating a minor girl. The accused has been identified as Paramjit Singh Pita. The victim, 15, who is a a resident of Virk village, said she works in the house of one Malkit Singh as domestic help, where she had met Paramjit The victim added that the accused raped her and threatened her to keep mum.
Shivajinagar metro station blocks Shimla office, PMRDA moves location by 50 ft
As the heritage conservation committee of Pune Municipal Corporation had suggested changes in the location of Shivajinagar metro station for line 3 of Metro (Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar), Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority has relocated the Shivajinagar metro station. According to an earlier proposal, PMRDA has planned a metro station at Bhausaheb Khude chowk which would block the view of Shimla Office which is the building of India Meteorological Department and has heritage importance.
Ludhiana: MC officials intervene, stop work after residents complain of waste being dumped into sewerage line linked to Buddha Nullah
Even as authorities are clamping down on direct disposal of waste into the Buddha Nullah, workers cleaning sewerage lines in Civil City and Sandhu Nagar were found dumping toxic waste into the sewerage line in Chander Nagar area that leads to the city's main drain. A resident of Deep Nagar, Kanwar Jatinder Singh Bajwa added that the road cave in on Buddha Nullah Road in Chander Nagar a few days ago was due to the dumping of waste.
Sidharth Nath tweets, questions Rahul, Tejaswi support to Sinha
PRAYAGRAJ: Former UP Cabinet minister and MLA from Allahabad West seat of Prayagraj Sidharth Nath Singh on Sunday questioned the support extended by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejaswi Yadav to Yashwant Sinha, the opposition's presidential candidate taking on NDA's presidential pick Droupadi Murmu. Sinha had said he stood for safeguarding India's democracy, while Droupadi Murmu is “supported by those who are mounting daily attacks on democracy.”
Allahabad HC refuses to quash FIR against man for remarks against Modi, Shah, others
The Allahabad high court has refused to quash the First Information Report (FIR) filed against one Mumtaz Mansoori who had allegedly used highly derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, and other Union ministers. Subsequent to this, a case was registered against Mumtaz Mansoori at Meerganj police station of Jaunpur district.
