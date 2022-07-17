Dalit schoolgirls forced to take off school uniforms in Hapur, SC Commission seeks report

The chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Vijay Sampla summoned action taken report from Hapur police in a case in which two teachers of a primary school allegedly forced two dalit students to take off their uniforms.

President of Shoshit Kranti Dal Ravikant had tweeted about the incident on July 13, and taking cognizance of his tweet, Sampla sought a report from Hapur police on Sunday.

Speaking to HT over the phone, Ravikant said that Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Archana Gupta had suspended both the accused teachers, but no FIR has been registered despite a complaint from the girls’ families.

Ravikant also alleged that the suspended teachers organised a panchayat in the village and pressured the girls’ families, through some influential village members, to withdraw their complaint.

Hapur ASP Sarvesh Mishra, however, said that the police have no information about such a panchayat. He said that matter is being investigated. “FIR has not been registered yet but it will be registered soon”, he added.

Ravikant said that incident occurred on July 11. Both girls are cousins and students of class 4 at a school in village Diharipur of the Dhaulana area in the district. The school had organised a photo session of students and a few girls were not in uniform. Therefore, the two accused teachers asked these dalit sisters to give their uniforms to other girls for the photo session. The teachers also allegedly beat them and threatened to strike their names off the school register when both the girls opposed the idea of taking off their uniforms.

Ravikant claimed that both girls were kept without clothes until the photo session got over, and then the uniforms were returned to them.

The girls informed their parents about the incident and the father of one of the girls reported the matter to the BSA demanding action against the teachers.

He also approached Ravikant on July 13, who tweeted the incident after failing in his efforts to meet the district magistrate and other senior officials.