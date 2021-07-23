Home / Cities / Others / Darbhanga parcel blast: judicial custody of accused extended till Aug 6
HT Image
HT Image
others

Darbhanga parcel blast: judicial custody of accused extended till Aug 6

PATNA All four accused arrested for the June 17 Darbhanga parcel blast were on Friday sent to judicial custody till August 6, the public prosecutor (PP) in the case said
READ FULL STORY
By Mukesh Kumar Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 09:28 PM IST

PATNA

All four accused arrested for the June 17 Darbhanga parcel blast were on Friday sent to judicial custody till August 6, the public prosecutor (PP) in the case said.

PP Manoj Kumar Singh said the four accused, Haji Salim Kashim, Kafeel, Imran Malik and Nasir Khan, were produced through video conference before a special court in Patna, which sent them to judicial custody till August 6.

Haji Salim, who had earlier complained of prostate problems, was brought to IGIMS hospital for tests.

On June 17, a minor blast took place inside a bundle of clothes at Darbhanga railway station. The consignment was booked from Secunderbad railway station.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has claimed the accused have terror links and had planned to detonate a blast on the moving train.

Malik and Nasir were arrested from Hyderabad on June 30 while Kafeel and Salim were taken into custody from Kairana in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh on July 21.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.