Dashboard cam helps police crack fatal Rajouri Garden road accident case, 1 arrested

A camera installed on the dashboard of a private car not only captured on tape a fatal road accident — in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden — but also helped the police identify the vehicle, nab the errant driver and solve the case.

The 29-year-old errant driver, Gunmant Singh was arrested on Saturday, two days after the mishap took place near the Rajouri Garden flyover. His Hyundai 1-10 car involved in the mishap was seized from his home in west Delhi’s Vishnu Garden. Singh is employed in the office of an architect in Delhi, the police said.

Police said Singh had allegedly jumped the traffic signal and hit the scooter that 26-year-old victim, identified by his first name Sachin, was riding. The accident took place at around 3 am on January 12, when Sachin, who dealt in supply of cosmetic items, was returning home after work.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Deepak Purohit said the police control room had received a call that an unknown car had hit a scooter near Rajouri Garden flyover. A police team reached the mishap spot and found a scooter lying on the road in damaged condition while its rider was already shifted to a nearby hospital.

“A case of rash and negligent driving causing hurt was registered and investigation was taken up. The injured man, Sachin, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday. The case was converted into negligent death causing death,” said DCP Purohit.

During the probe, a senior investigator said, the investigating team scanned all the CCTV cameras installed around the mishap spot. However, none of the cameras had captured the accident or the offending vehicle. A list of vehicles seen in the cameras was prepared and its owners were contacted.

“One such owner Saran, who works in a call centre and was driving his Baleno car, said that he had witnessed the mishap and everything was captured in the camera installed on the dashboard of his vehicle. We saw its recordings and found the entire sequence of events leading to the mishap as well as the colour and model of the car that had hit the scooter,” the officer said.

The camera recording showed that the scooter rider was waiting for green light at the traffic signal. The car having the dashboard camera was next to the scooter. As the traffic signal turned green and the scooter rider moved ahead, a silver car that jumped the red light while coming from the right carriageway hit the two-wheeler at the road intersection. The scooter rider flung into the air and then landed on the road.

According to the officer, the investigating team checked nearly 20 cameras install on the routes that the driver of the offending vehicle had taken after the mishap. “This technical effort helped us trace the offending vehicle and nab its driver,” the officer added.

