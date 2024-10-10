Dateline Kheri: 1,100 girls given school kits, diet chart on Ashtami

The Ashtami of Shardiya Navratra this year turned out to be a memorable day in Kheri district. UP ministers Nitin Agrawal and Pratibha Singh, Kheri DM, SP and others with girls in Goddess Durga costumes on Thursday (HT Photo)

District magistrate Durga Shakti Nagpal observed the day as ‘Shakti Parva’ (women’s empowerment day) in an innovative effort to promote ‘Mission Shakti’ and girls’ education campaign.

Generally on Ashtami, devotees observe fast and worship 11 young girl-children as a mark of respect to Goddess Durga, offering them food and other gifts. The Kheri DM invited 1,100 young girl-children of Classes 1 to 3 from various schools of all 15 blocks of the district to ‘Kanya Shakti Vandan’ programme at the Rajapur Mandi Samiti premises on Thursday.

The Kheri DM, along with UP excise minister Nitin Agrawal and women’s welfare minister Pratibha Shukla, worshipped all 1,100 girl-children and offered attractive gift-kits comprising specially designed school bag, tiffin, water bottle, wall clock and a diet chart to boost their health.

Cheques of the chief minister’s ‘sumangala’ scheme were also distributed on the occasion.

The Kheri DM said the girls were playing a key role in building society and they were no longer considered a burden on the family. She added that she intended to help girls achieve what they wished on their merit.

During the ‘Kanya Shakti Vandan’ programme, nine girl children were dressed in the costumes of nine forms of Goddess Durga-from first Goddess Shailputri to 10th Goddess Siddhidatri.

DEO KANT PANDEY