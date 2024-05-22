Day before PM’s visit, pro-Khalistan graffiti appears at Patiala flyover

A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Patiala, pro-Khalistan graffiti was found sprayed on the wall of the old Patiala bus stand flyover on Wednesday despite heavy police deployment. A police personnel removing the graffiti in Patiala on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

According to police, “Khalistan Zindabad” and “SFJ” slogans were found sprayed with black ink in the morning. Soon after the incident came to light, police personnel painted over the graffiti.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Police are probing the incident and checking CCTV footage from the area to identify the vandals.