 Day before PM’s visit, pro-Khalistan graffiti appears at Patiala flyover - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Day before PM’s visit, pro-Khalistan graffiti appears at Patiala flyover

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
May 22, 2024 01:14 PM IST

According to police, “Khalistan Zindabad” and “SFJ” were found sprayed with black ink in the morning; soon after the incident came to light, police personnel removed the slogans

A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Patiala, pro-Khalistan graffiti was found sprayed on the wall of the old Patiala bus stand flyover on Wednesday despite heavy police deployment.

A police personnel removing the graffiti in Patiala on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
A police personnel removing the graffiti in Patiala on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

According to police, “Khalistan Zindabad” and “SFJ” slogans were found sprayed with black ink in the morning. Soon after the incident came to light, police personnel painted over the graffiti.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Police are probing the incident and checking CCTV footage from the area to identify the vandals.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / Day before PM’s visit, pro-Khalistan graffiti appears at Patiala flyover

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On