Days before wedding, family loses four

: Four members of a family, including a 49-year-old iron trader, his two sisters and 14-year-old niece, were killed after the Scorpio they were travelling in collided with a soil-mining dumper and overturned into a water-filled ditch near the Solani river bridge in Muzaffarnagar late Monday night. The deaths of four members of the family in the accident triggered grief among their relatives. Adesh’s son Tushar is scheduled to get married on November 25. (For representation only)

Three other members of the family, including a 65-year-old woman, were injured in the accident and referred to a higher medical centre after initial treatment at the community health centre in Purkazi.

According to police, Adesh Goyal, 49, his wife Ruby, 40, mother Kusum Devi, 65, sister Nisha, 36, Nisha’s 14-year-old daughter Shraddha, younger sister Rakhi, 30, and Rakhi’s seven-year-old daughter Vaishnavi had gone to Haridwar on Monday evening to attend the 75th birthday celebration of their maternal uncle Radheshyam.

The family was returning to Muzaffarnagar at around 11pm when their Scorpio was hit by a dumper coming from the opposite direction near the Solani river bridge at Badhivala on the Purkazi-Laksar state highway.

The collision was so severe that the Scorpio overturned and landed in a field where water had accumulated, making the rescue operation difficult.

Police, with the help of passers-by, pulled the occupants out of the damaged vehicle and took the injured to the Community Health Centre in Purkazi.

The centre’s medical officer in-charge, Dr Sumit Chaudhary, declared Adesh, his sisters Rakhi and Nisha, and Nisha’s daughter Shraddha dead.

Kusum Devi, Ruby and Vaishnavi were referred to a higher medical centre for further treatment.

The dumper also overturned some distance from the collision site. However, its driver fled the spot after the accident, police said.

The deaths of four members of the family in the accident triggered grief among their relatives. Adesh’s son Tushar is scheduled to get married on November 25.

Sub-divisional magistrate Praveen Kumar Dwivedi also reached the accident site following the incident. “Those injured are being provided treatment. Bodies have been sent for post mortem examination,” he said.