DCM truck collides with tractor, driver dies

A speeding DCM truck went out of control and collided with a tractor parked on the roadside near Sabzi Mandi under Saini police station area of Kaushambi, on Saturday night. The DCM driver, who was seriously injured in the accident, died while undergoing treatment at medical college. (Pic for representation)

As per reports, 40-year-old Man Singh, a resident of Nehru Nagar locality of Bharwari in Kaushambi district, was a DCM truck driver. On Saturday night at around 11pm, he was going from Bharwari to Kanpur with cardboard loaded in the truck.

His DCM went out of control and collided with a tractor parked on the roadside near Sabzi Mandi under Saini police station area on the Prayagraj-Kanpur National Highway in Kaushambi.

The DCM driver was seriously injured in the collision. Witnessing the accident, people present nearby tried to pull out the driver from the truck. On receiving information police arrived at the spot of the incident and somehow got the driver pulled out of the DCM truck.

He was immediately sent to Sirathu CHC, where after primary treatment, doctors referred him to medical college.

During treatment the driver succumbed to his injuries after which police sent the body for postmortem. According to SHO of Saini police station Brijesh Karvariya, the traffic was slightly disrupted for an hour owing to the accident. The driver had lost control over the speeding truck which caused the accident, he said.