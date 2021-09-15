DDA to allot flats to 2,700 families from JJ cluster

New Delhi: A decade after it prepared the scheme for in-situ redevelopment of three slum clusters in Kalkaji Extension in south Delhi, the Delhi Development Authority is going to start allotment of flats to 2,700 families living in the Bhoomiheen camp, one of the three settlements. .

The decision was taken in a meeting, chaired by Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal, on Tuesday along with other important decisions.

Close to 8,500 families in three Jhuggi Jhopri (JJ) clusters--- Jawahar Lal Camp, Navjivan Camp and Bhoomiheen Camp—in Kalkaji have waited for a long time to get a house. In 2013, the then chief minister of Delhi, Sheila Dikshit, laid the foundation stone of the in-situ redevelopment. It was to be done in a phased manner.

A senior DDA official said, “The flats (3,024) have been constructed near the existing slum cluster on three hectares of land and 93% of the work has been completed. We plan to finish the work by October 2021.”

Housing for residents of the remaining two clusters (Jawahar Lal Camp and Navjivan Camp) will come up on the land that will be vacated by shifting residents of Bhoomiheen camp to the newly constructed flats. “The housing for these two camps will be developed on the public private partnership model, according to the new policy,” the senior official said.

The land-owning agency has carried out the survey of eligible families at the Bhoomiheen camp. DDA officials said that eligible families will have to pay ₹1.12 lakh as beneficiary contribution and ₹30,000 for maintenance charges for five years, under the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board policy adopted by the DDA.

DDA said it will also relocate slum dwellers of two rehabilitation projects in north Delhi, comprising three JJ clusters (GP Block in Pitampura, Kohat Enclave and Golden Park, Rampura) having about 2,068 households to the EWS flats at Bhalswa.

Regularising alterations in DDA flats

Following regular complaints from DDA flat owners regarding access to common spaces, roof rights, illegal constructions by some allottees, permission to install solar panels etc, the DDA has approved some amendments in the policy for regularisation of addition/alterations to DDA flats, a second DDA official said.

DDA has clarified that solar panels for domestic use are allowed but a decision on electric vehicle charging points will be taken later.

A senior DDA official said, “Like group housing societies, balconies can be covered. However, common areas, including roof terrace and common staircase, up to rooftop, can’t be blocked by any resident for their exclusive use.”

The land-owning agency has constituted a board of inquiry for hearing the public suggestions and objections before finalising the Master Plan of Delhi-2041.