De-addiction centre owner arrested after old video of hitting inmate goes viral
Police in Baripada town of Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Wednesday arrested the owner of a drug and alcohol de-addiction centre after an old video of him beating a specially-abled inmate of the centre went viral on social media.
Police officials in Baripada said they have detained Abani Pati, who owns Pratigyan Nisa Nibaran Kendra, after they saw the video of him beating a specially abled inmate with a plastic pipe.
In the video, reportedly shot a year ago, Pati is seen beating the bare bodied inmate while another man holds his hair.
The man who is holding the hair of the inmate is seen ordering the inmate to lick the feet of Pati.
“We have arrested Pati and searching for the other person who was holding the hair of the specially-abled inmate. The incident happened over a year ago, but the video came out a day ago. The inmate had left the centre after the incident,” said Baripada town police station inspector-in-charge Birendra Senapati.
A few years ago, a case was registered against Pati after an inmate died.
In 2017, the centre was sealed by the district administration under Clinical establishment (Registration and Regulation) Act 2010 as it ran without registration number. The officials found that no doctors came to attend to the patients nor were they properly fed.
In December 2016, ten inmates had escaped the centre alleging that they were subjected to torture in the rehabilitation centre whenever they complained about food.
Ludhiana | CWG medallists Vikas, Lovepreet leave for Delhi to meet PM Modi
After making India proud in the 2022 Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham, Ludhiana's celebrated weightlifter Vikas Thakur, who bagged a silver medal in the 96-kg category, is all set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on August 13. Excited to meet the PM, Thakur left for Delhi two days before the scheduled meeting of the CWG winners and participants with PM Modi.
Ludhiana | PPCB chief asks MC to expedite upgrade of STPs
Inspecting the sewage treatment plant of the municipal corporation in Bhattian area, chairperson of Punjab Pollution Control Board Adarsh Pal Vig found untreated sewage flowing into Sutlej river. The Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board (PWSSB) officials apprised the chairperson that two STPs were installed at Bhattian— one with 111 MLD capacity based on UASB technology and the other with 50 MLD capacity based on SBR technology.
No interview, oral test for level-6 posts in J&K
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday approved a proposal to exclude various level-6 posts from the requirement of an interview or oral test, officials said. The decision is aimed at increasing efficiency, transparency and timely conclusion of recruitment process for government jobs, they said. “The recruitment against these Level-6 posts shall now be made on the basis of written test only,” an official spokesman said.
BJP politicising national flag: Mehbooba
Former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party for 'politicising' the national flag and accused it of using coercive measures to force people to buy and hoist the Tricolour. The BJP has taken out various rallies along with the national flag across Jammu and Kashmir which were joined by local leaders of the party. Mehbooba, who is also the president of the Peoples Democratic Party also blamed the BJP for 'lowering' the prestige of national flag.
Ludhiana | Despite spending crores potholed roads a common sight in old city areas
Despite spending crores on road construction works ahead of the assembly elections, many roads are in a bad shape, increasing the possibility of accidents on waterlogged roads. The condition of roads has further deteriorated in Old city Areas, including Chaura Bazar, Daresi, Brown road etc, due to waterlogging and gravels spread on road portions resulting in accidents. Former councillor Parminder Mehta said the level of road increases after construction work, but the level of manholes is not increased.
