Death in lock-up in Ludhiana: Accused died by suicide, reveals autopsy

A day after the death of a murder and robbery accused in police lock-up, the post-mortem report concluded that the inmate had died of suicide.

The post-mortem was conducted by Dr Himanshu and forensic expert Dr Charan Kamal, in the presence of an executive magistrate. The report revealed that the man had died of suicide and doctors did not find any sign of torture on the body.

The case

The victim, Jatinder alias Chhotu, 29, of Dharor village of Sahnewal, a pickup van driver, who was arrested by the city police in connection with a murder case of a factory worker during a robbery had died by suicide in the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA-I) lock up in Ludhiana on Saturday morning. The man used a piece of blanket cover to hang himself from the grills of the lock up. After the incident, commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma had marked a judicial probe into the case.

The victim’s family had accused the police of torturing and murdering him.

Finance company employee booked for abetment after 17-year-old ends life

Ludhiana Allegedly harassed and threatened by an employee of a financial company, a 17-year-old girl ended her life by consuming poison in Racheen village of Raikot on Saturday. Sadar Raikot police have booked the accused for abetment to suicide.

The accused has been identified as Amritpal Singh of Raikot. An FIR has been lodged following the statement of the father of the victim.

The complainant said he had availed a loan from a finance company. The accused used to visit his home to collect the instalments against the loan. He claimed the accused used to keep an evil eye on his daughter.

The accused threatened his daughter that he would commit suicide if she did not accept his proposal and after his death the police would arrest her, alleged the father, adding that his daughter was under mental depression following which she consumed poison and died while undergoing treatment.

ASI Sukhwinder Singh, the investigating officer, said that a case under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.