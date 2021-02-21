Decks cleared for expansion of Karnal airport

A high-powered land purchase committee, headed by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal, has approved the expansion and renovation of Karnal airport. As per information, the existing airstrip of the Karnal airport will now be expanded from 3, 000 ft to 5, 000 ft.

Karnal deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said that expansion will enable small and medium aircraft to land at the airport, which can be utilised for parking, basing and light maintenance and repair operations. This will, especially be useful as it is close to the Indira Gandhi International airport, Delhi.

He said the total proposed land for this project is 172 acres, 3 kanal and 16 marla. Out of this, 106 acres, 6 kanal and 14 marla belongs to the government of Haryana while the remaining is being acquired from 24 landowners and shareholders of Kalwheri village. The landowners have reportedly voluntarily agreed provide their land, measuring 38 acres and five marla, by uploading their consent on e-Bhoomi portal of Haryana government, after a virtual interaction with the chief minister.

The deputy commissioner said that as per the policy, the rate offered for land acquirement near a road is ₹87.25 lakh per acre while an agriculture land that is at a distance of more than 2km from a road, fetches ₹82.25 lakh per acre as compensation.

Also, as per Clause 3 of the Haryana Act 28 of 2017, the Haryana Consolidation of Project Land (Special Provisions) 2017, where the state government owns or it has purchased 70% or more of the total land required for a project in a particular area (in this case more than 80%), the state government will consolidate the total project land from nearby pockets of private land to ensure the viability of such project.

The remaining landowners of 27 acres, 4 Kanal and 17 Marla either be provided compensation or land of equal valuation in the same revenue estate and in case of non-availability of such land in the same revenue estate, in a neighbouring revenue estate, he added.

As per the project, no construction will be allowed within 20 kms radius of the airport as per the norms of Ministry of Civil Aviation and after the approval of this project by the high-powered land purchase committee on Friday, a detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared by the department of civil aviation.

It is worth mentioning here that the proposed expansion of Karnal airstrip was caught in red-tape as most farmers from these villages were unwilling to offer their land for the project. They had been alleging lack of transparency in the acquisition policy and less compensation for their land.

After the government increased the area of notified land from 28 acres to 280 acres in May 2018, the affected farmers had alleged foul play and sought clarifications on three issues -- the purpose for land acquisition, what would be the price and how many acres of land was actually required.