Classes at Atal Residential Schools to get delayed by a month

LUCKNOW Teaching at all 18 Atal Residential Schools established across the state will get delayed. As per the earlier schedule classes were to start from July. Now, teaching is very unlikely to begin before August, and in some cases, it may go up to September.

There are multiple reasons for the delayed start of classes. In some cases, construction work is not yet complete while at a few other places government agencies are yet to hand over the school buildings to the labour department. While Atal Residential School in Lucknow awaits furniture and logistics.

“We are trying our best to start the classes at the earliest. As soon as the construction agencies hand over the buildings to the labour department, we will start classes. At GeM portal, an advertisement has been uploaded for furniture and other requirements,” said Nisha Anant, director general of Atal Residential School and CEO of U.P. building and other construction workers’ welfare board.

Additional labour commissioner, Madhur Singh, said, “There is some delay but we are in the process to expedite it. We are trying our best so that classes may start in August. All our staff is following progress at all the 18 Atal Residential Schools.”

The entrance examination for the Lucknow school was held on June 11 for registered construction workers and children orphaned by the pandemic. A total of 738 students appeared in the test and from these, 80 students (40 boys and 40 girls) were selected for admission to class 6th. The result is likely to be declared by this weekend, said principal Sukhvir Singh.

In Lucknow, Atal Residential School has come up in Sithoulikalan, Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, and it will be equipped with all facilities on the lines of Navodaya Vidyalaya. He said that at the Atal Residential School, students from classes 6 to 12 will be provided free education as well as hostels for their living, food, a laboratory, and a library with modern facilities as well as sports facilities.

Spread over 17 acres and equipped with all essential facilities, the Lucknow-based Atal Residential School -- an ambitious and much-awaited scheme of the Uttar Pradesh government -- has been constructed at ₹70 crore. It will operate classes from 6th to 12th.

