Delhi airport operates 100 Covid relief flights in one month

New Delhi: The Delhi airport has handled at least 100 Covid relief flights in the past 29 days. The 100th flight on Tuesday brought about 10 metric tonnes of medical aid from Russia, the airport operator said. During this period, the Indira Gandhi International airport successfully handled some of the largest military and commercial aircrafts, which include Antonov-124, C-130 Globemasters and IL-76 among other freighters, it said.

The airport operator, DIAL (Delhi International Airport Ltd) said on Tuesday that during the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, the airport has so far has handled 100 Covid-19 relief flights in the past 29 days which brought in aid from over 36 countries.

“Between April 27 and May 25 the Delhi Airport handled 1,750 metric tons of relief material that arrived from countries such as the US, the UK, Canada, Ireland, Germany, France, Austria, Belgium, Russia, Spain etc. During this period, some of the largest military and commercial aircrafts like the Antonov-124 and C-130 Globemaster were also successfully handled. These planes brought in consignments of various relief materials such as oxygen generating plants, oxygen generators, concentrators and cylinders and live saving drugs,” DIAL said in a statement.

Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO, DIAL said the handling of 100 COVID relief flights in less than a month has been possible due to the airport’s largest cargo network in the country with different parts of the world and the airport’s state of the art cargo handling facilities. “Our teams are working 24x7 to provide uninterrupted services and ensure consignments are processed and cleared in the least possible time,” he said.

The airport operator said it is also being ensured that relief flights get priority in landing and parking at cargo bays to make sure that consignments are processed and cleared in the least possible time. “All the material is brought to JEEVODAY warehouse after customs clearance, where they are sorted and further distributed to other parts of the country by government agency HLL as per the distribution plan. Distribution is done immediately after it is brought to the warehouse. The relief materials were received by Indian Red Cross Society at Delhi,” DIAL said.