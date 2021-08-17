Delhi anti-pollution body issues notice over violations at Ghazipur market

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Monday issued a showcause notice to the Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board for allowing the Ghazipur poultry market to function, despite violation of environmental norms.

According to officials, the Ghazipur poultry market, better known as the Murga Mandi, under the control of the Board, has been violating environmental norms, causing both water and air pollution. The mandi is known for slaughtering birds without having established a system for the same and thus polluting the environment.

In the notice, the DPCC has asked the board as to why prosecution proceedings should not be initiated against it for allowing violation of norms both under the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Delhi high court.

“You (referring to the board) are requested to look into the matter and take appropriate measures to comply with the directions of the NGT as well as the Delhi HC, as your unit (Ghazipur mandi) is operating without a valid consent under the Water Act, 1974 and Air Act, 1981, apart from paying an environmental compensation,” said the notice.

Last month, the NGT asked the DPCC to stop polluting activities and recover compensation from violators at the mandi.

In its order dated July 28, the NGT directed the DPCC, the nodal agency in the matter, to identify, initiate prosecution and stop polluting activities from violators at Ghazipur Murga Mandi. The green panel also asked the pollution watchdog to prevent slaughtering of chickens in a haphazard manner, management of waste generated in the process of slaughtering of chickens and dressing/cutting and selling of fish.

The order also stated that silting norms need to be evolved and followed in the complex, which is in the vicinity of Ghazipur landfill site and residential area. It also said the said market is one of the biggest livestock trading markets in Asia as well as the largest chicken slaughter hubs located in the national capital region (NCR).

A 2018 Delhi high cout order asked for the closure of the mandi till it works out a system or creates a proper market place, complying with all statutory requirements, particularly the environment and pollution norms.

A senior official from the Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board said, “We haven’t received the order yet and will be able to comment on the same only after seeing the order.” The market association could not be reached for comment.