Delhi cabinet clears free distribution of packaged sugar for 15 months to beneficiaries

The Delhi Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, earlier this week has approved the free distribution of sugar to all beneficiaries under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY), said the Chief Minister’s office on Saturday, adding that the scheme will be implemented from January 2026 to March 2027. Gupta said that the project is reflected in initiatives such as affordable and nutritious meals through Atal Canteens, among others. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that under this initiative, all AAY beneficiaries in Delhi will be provided one kilogram of sugar per month, free of cost, in branded and standardised packets. “As per official estimates, 65,883 AAY families in Delhi will benefit from the scheme, with each eligible household receiving one kilogram of sugar per month,” she added.

Around 65,800 families, comprising more than 280,000 members are covered under the scheme,

“The shift to one-kilogram packaged and branded packets will ensure improved hygiene, safe storage, ease of handling and accurate measurement. Sugar in loose form often leads to issues such as dust, moisture, contamination and short weighing. Until the finalisation and approval of a new tender for branded packaging, distribution will continue under the existing system to ensure uninterrupted supply to beneficiaries,” CMO official said.

Gupta said that the project is reflected in initiatives such as affordable and nutritious meals through Atal Canteens, housing for economically weaker families, free ration, and accessible healthcare services.