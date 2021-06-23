Delhi govt gives 10,000 each to 1,825 construction workers as Covid relief

New Delhi: The Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board has granted Covid-19 relief disbursement of ₹10,000 each to 1,825 construction workers, the city administration said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Delhi government has already disbursed ₹5,000 each to 217,039 construction workers as Covid relief this year. The ₹10,000 aid comes as an additional benefit for construction workers who are hit hardest due to the lockdown in Delhi.

“I urge all construction workers who were member of the board before 30th September, 2018 to renew their membership with construction board so that they are able to receive disbursement benefits,” said deputy chief minister and labour minister Manish Sisodia.

More than 10,000 construction workers will receive the amount in the coming weeks. “When the first lockdown was imposed due to the pandemic last year, the Delhi government was one of the first governments in the country to grant relief disbursement to all the 39,600 workers who were registered with the board in March 2020. After I took charge of the labour department in November 2020, inspections and mass registration drives were conducted in Delhi’s labour offices. As a result of this, within six months, the number of construction workers registered with the board has increased to 2.38 lakh,” Sisodia said.

The registration process of construction workers has been made online, Sisodia said. “Earlier, a worker had to stand in long queues for hours to submit his/her application, but since the entire process is online it will help every worker to easily apply to the government and get his/her daily wage.”