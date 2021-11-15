Delhi govt has failed to control pollution: Kotli

Chandigarh Punjab industries and commerce minister Gurkirat Singh Kotli on Monday said Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi government has indulged in a blame game to save it’s own skin as it has failed to control pollution in the national capital

Kotli, the chief guest at the Punjab Day Function, held during the ongoing India International Trade Fair 2021 at Pragati Maidan at New Delhi, also appealed to the Centre to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor, closed since March 2020 due to Covid19 pandemic. “My Congress party government in Punjab has sought an investment of over ₹1 lakh crore in the state, and recently organised a two-day Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit,” he told the gathering.

The minister took a round of Punjab Pavilion which has been designed and decorated in consonance with the theme of “Atmanirbhar Bharat- Self Reliant India”. The façade concept, grand entrance, attraction of theme area of display depicted the measures taken by Punjab government for Ease of Doing Business. Verka products are on display at the Milkfed stall with Punjabi Phulkari donning the pride of place at the stall of the Punjab State Industries Export Corporation; Markfed also had a stall. Folk singers Lakhwinder Wadali and Kulwinder Billa entertained the audience.