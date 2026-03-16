New Delhi: The Delhi government has set a target of setting up5,000 public electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the Capital by 2030, with each station expected to have at least four to five charging points, according to officials familiar with the plan. Delhi govt plans 5k charging stations by 2030

Officials said the proposed expansion is part of a broader push to strengthen the city’s EV ecosystem and address gaps in the existing charging infrastructure.

“The previous government had identified 200 charging sites, of which 100 were tendered and installation was completed at 75. However, we need to relook how many of these are still functional. Most are not working and even if these are working, we need many more stations to increase overall uptake,” an official said.

The official added that charging infrastructure also requires to be expanded in residential areas to support the growing number of EV users.

According to the new policy planned to be rolled out by next week, Delhi Transco Limited (DTL), the state transmission facility will act as the nodal agency for planning, coordination and implementation of public EV charging and battery swapping infrastructure in the National Capital Territory.

DTL will aggregate demand, identify suitable locations and undertake system-level planning to ensure optimal siting, grid readiness and phased deployment.

“The agency will also develop standard operating procedures detailing technical standards, approval processes, timelines and service-level benchmarks for the deployment and operation of public charging and battery swapping infrastructure,” another official added.

Officials said a dedicated digital portal will also be created for end-to-end management of EV charging infrastructure, including site onboarding, approvals, monitoring and reporting, in coordination with district administrations and other government departments.

A high-powered committee chaired by the chief secretary will oversee the rollout. The panel will include representatives from the transport, power, planning, environment and finance departments, along with DTL and power distribution companies (discoms), they said.

To support the planned expansion, the power department will work closely with discoms to ensure adequate electricity supply and integration of charging infrastructure with the grid, officials added.

“Charging infrastructure cannot grow without parallel upgrades in power supply. That will be a key inter-departmental focus,” said another official.

The policy also proposes a single-window clearance mechanism for charging point and battery swapping operators to speed up approvals and facilitate quicker deployment of public and semi-public charging stations across the city.

Separately, officials said electrification of bus depots is progressing as part of the transition to electric buses. Of the 80 depots operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), 44 have already been electrified while work is underway at the remaining 36.

“At some locations, establishing a substation and meeting additional power demand has become a challenge, with discoms assessing rising electricity requirements ahead of the summer. However, we are pushing to increase supply,” an official said.

The department is also in the process of starting an overall assessment of the power demand arising from the increased EV uptake and how that can be met, including by using renewable energy sources.