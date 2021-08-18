Delhi govt renames its school after Olympic medallist Ravi Dahiya

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Tuesday decided to rename Government Boys Senior Secondary School No.2, Adarsh Nagar, after its alumnus Olympic silver medallist Ravi Dahiya. Dahiya won a silver medal in the men’s 57kg freestyle wrestling in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics. He completed his schooling at the school.

Announcing the decision, Deputy chief minister and education minister Manish Sisodia said that Government Boys Senior Secondary School Adarsh Nagar had been renamed Ravi Dahiya Bal Vidyalaya.

“Olympic medal winner Ravi Dahiya was today welcomed at his school in Adarsh Nagar. It was an emotional moment for his teachers. The government has decided that the school will now be named as Ravi Dahiya Bal Vidyalaya,” Sisodia tweeted.

He added that it was a matter of great pride that an alumnus of a Delhi government school had brought Olympic medals for the country. He facilitated Dahiya and unveiled a portrait of Dahiya that would be installed at the school to encourage students.

Dahiya said that the Delhi government had extended support to him even before he was shortlisted for the Olympics. He added that the government had supported him by conducting special training sessions during the covid19 lockdown which aided him greatly.

Dharmendra, a parent whose child studies in the same school, said that it was a matter of pride that the Olympic medalist had studied from the same school where his child was studying. “The government should prioritise sports in schools so that children can get inspired from Dahiya and make the country proud,” said Dharmendra, who goes by his first name.