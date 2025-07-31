Delhi govt to transform Capital into a tourist, film hub

In a major push to transform Capital into a tourist and film hub, the Delhi government has announced to increase its budget allocation to the sector by 77%, rising from ₹66 crore to ₹117 crore. The government is targeting 500,000 visitors this year through various initiatives like heritage walks, festival expansions, and major infrastructure upgrades, according to its recently released annual report. To boost the aesthetic landscape, ₹ 12 crore has been allocated for a major revamp of Garden of Five Senses in Saket.

As part of its global outreach, the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) in its report revealed that it has earmarked ₹20 crore to market the city and plans to participate in 18 national and international events, up from 16 last year. The agency also aims to nearly double its cultural fairs and festivals, from seven to 12, with footfall expected to surge from 350,000 to 500,000 in the financial year 2025-26.

A new information counter is set to open at IGI Airport’s Terminal 3 to assist international travellers. The government also plans to conduct heritage walks and themed tour circuits spanning both Delhi and nearby cities.

To boost the aesthetic landscape, ₹12 crore has been allocated for a major revamp of Garden of Five Senses in Saket. Upgrades will include a redesigned herbal garden, bonsai zone, rose sections, and aquatic displays. The tourism department is also planning new attractions like vertical gardens, hydroponic systems, and a conservatory to enhance its landscaping for which the work is currently undergoing.

With ₹3.01 crore allocated to implement the Delhi Film Policy, officials anticipate 20 applications through the e-Film Clearance portal, double this year’s figure and pledge to approve 15 in 30 days. Promotion of the policy will continue at events such as Mumbai’s World Audio Visual Summit and explore ties with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to establish a regional creative technologies institute, the document stated.

According to the document, the ₹5 crore Dilli Film Fund has already drawn two applications for subsidies, while incentives for local crew will be decided by a committee.”We’re creating a more vibrant Delhi for visitors and filmmakers alike,” a DTTDC spokesperson said, adding that these steps will showcase the city’s heritage and boost the economy.