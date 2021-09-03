Home / Cities / Others / Delhi high court seeks police response on plea seeking bail for accused in hate slogan case
The Delhi high court will hear the matter next on September 15. (HT)
Delhi high court seeks police response on plea seeking bail for accused in hate slogan case

Justice Mukta Gupta issued notice on Preet Singh’s bail application and directed the police to file its status report.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 11:57 PM IST

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Friday sought the city police’s response on the bail plea filed by Preet Singh, one of the accused involved in allegedly raising hate slogans during an event at Jantar Mantar on August 8.

Justice Mukta Gupta issued notice on Preet Singh’s bail application and directed the police to file its status report.

Singh, who was remanded in judicial custody on August 10 after his arrest, is accused of creating enmity between different groups and inciting the youth against a particular religion at a rally at Jantar Mantar on August 8.

In his plea filed through advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, Singh claimed that he was “not involved in giving any inflammatory speech or raising any slogan against any person or community”.

The matter would be heard next on September 15.

On August 27, a city court had refused bail to Preet Singh, saying the right to assemble and freedom to air one’s thoughts are cherished under the Constitution, but these are not absolute and have to be exercised with inherent reasonable restrictions.

On the basis of the material placed on record and submissions put forth by the prosecution, the judge had observed that prima facie there had been active participation by the accused in his individual capacity and also as the main organiser of the event itself.

The sessions’ court also noted that the event was conducted at Jantar Mantar without permission from the Delhi Police and in total disregard to the Covid protocols.

