Delhi Police launches system to automatically register e-FIR in cybercrime cases

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday said it has launched a new system that will automatically convert cybercrime complaints with fraud value above ₹1 lakh into e-FIRs. Police said the system aims at improving the conversion rate of cybercrime complaints in the Capital into FIRs (File photo)

Police said the system aims at improving the conversion rate of cybercrime complaints in the Capital into first information reports (FIR). The number of monthly cyber fraud FIRs is now expected to increase to 700 from the current 70-80 FIRs per month, they added.

Earlier in May, the Union ministry of home affairs had announced that cyber complaints involving fraud of more than ₹10 lakh, which are registered with National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) helpline number 1930, will automatically lead to registration of a zero-FIR in Delhi. However, since many cases involve fraud of less than ₹10 lakh, an automatic FIR will now be registered in cases involving fraud of ₹1 lakh or more.

From November 1, the Delhi Police will register cyber fraud complaints through helpline numbers, cyber crime portals, as well as at their 225 police stations across the city. Police said a complainant can now visit any nearby police station and their complaints will be immediately turned into an e-FIR, police said.

Devesh Chandra Srivastava, special commissioner of police (Crime), said: “The complainants who have been duped of ₹1 lakh or more can dial the cyber helpline 1930. A complaint will be registered on the portal, which will automatically be converted into an e-FIR. The victims can also visit any police station and file an e-FIR with the assistance of the staff at the new integrated help desk. The e-FIRs will then be forwarded to the cyber police stations concerned.” Delhi has 15 cyber police stations along with Crime Branch and Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO).

As per an NCRB report, Delhi lodged 407 cyber crime cases in 2023, while 685 cases were registered in 2022. This does not reflect the actual number of cyber crimes happening in the capital Delhi. Police said this was because most of the complaints are not converted into FIRs.

Joint CP (IFSO) Rajneesh Gupta told HT: “Currently, we receive 300 cyber complaints every day. There are more than 3,000 calls made on the 1930 helpline everyday. There are 20 call receivers at the 1930 helpline. We have found that out of the 300 complaints, only 2% translated into FIRs”

He added, “However, this new system will change everything. Complaints involving fraud of ₹1 lakh or more in cyber financial fraud cases, filed online or at police stations, will be turned into FIRs. Even if complainants who have been cheated of amount below ₹1 lakh turn up, we will ensure their matters are registered at the police stations on CFCFRMS portal, in addition to what 1930 call takers do at present. Further, there will be no more jurisdiction issues. People will get their e-FIR or the complaints registered instantly. This will lead to prompt and thorough investigation and seizure and recovery of the defrauded amount .”