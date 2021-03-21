IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Delhi records 800+ Covid cases for second day in a row
HT Image
HT Image
others

Delhi records 800+ Covid cases for second day in a row

New Delhi: Delhi’s Covid-19 graph continued to rise on Sunday, as the Capital added 823 new infections, 10 more than were added the previous day
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:42 PM IST

New Delhi: Delhi’s Covid-19 graph continued to rise on Sunday, as the Capital added 823 new infections, 10 more than were added the previous day.

The Capital added 813 cases on Saturday, 716 on Friday, 607 on Thursday, 536 on Wednesday, 425 on Tuesday and 368 on Monday (March 15), government data showed.

One more death was also recorded on Sunday, taking the toll to 10,956.

With 79,714 total samples tested, the Capital recorded a positivity rate of 1.03% on Sunday – slightly lower than Saturday’s 1.07%. On Saturday, the positivity rate breached the 1% mark for the first time since December 27.

The Capital’s positivity rate had been below 1% for 82 days before Saturday.

The increase has been particularly sharp since March 15, when the city saw 368 cases. The trend is in tandem with similar rise in infections in several other states, particularly Maharashtra, Punjab and Haryana. Overall, the weekly average of new cases a day across India has risen from around 23,500 on March 15 to over 31,600 on March 19.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said: “The number of tests being conducted in Delhi is much higher than the national average. We are in the right direction in terms of testing, tracking, isolating and vaccination… Around 46,000 people were vaccinated on Saturday, which is the highest so far… The situation in Delhi is under control. I still appeal to residents of the city to wear masks, follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and adhere to social distancing norms especially in the light of the Holi festival ahead. We will further scale up enforcement in public places for the safety of people.”

So far, Delhi has recorded 647,984 Covid-19 cases, of which 633,410 people have recovered, government records showed. In 2020, Delhi witnessed three distinct phases of severe uptick in Covid-19 cases. At its peak, Delhi recorded 8,593 new cases on November 11 and a positivity rate of around 15.4% on November 14.

Dr Suneela Garg, director professor of community medicines department, Maulana Azad Medical College in Delhi and member of the Lancet Covid-19 commission and vaccination task force for India, said: “Going by the findings of the last sero-survey report in Delhi, around 10 million people in the city are yet to have the infection. It is quite likely that they are getting infected now. Also, the proportion of asymptomatic cases is much higher in the ongoing phase of increase in cases. The government should go for a strong containment policy and club that with aggressive tracing, testing and isolation. The government should not only aggressively identify contacts of Covid-19 cases, but ensure that they are all tested and isolated on being diagnosed Covid-19 positive.”

As many as 56.13% of the 28,000 people sampled during Delhi’s fifth serological survey -- in late-January -- were found to have developed antibodies against the Sars-CoV-2 virus that causes the coronavirus disease.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
There are over 638 children with special needs in the district, who need regular physiotherapy. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
There are over 638 children with special needs in the district, who need regular physiotherapy. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Ludhiana gets 1.35 lakh for purchase of physiotherapy equipment

By Deepa Sharma Sood, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:22 AM IST
A designated room for physiotherapy has also been made at Government Primary School, Model Gram, where children can avail treatment free of cost four days a week
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Delhi records 800+ Covid cases for second day in a row

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:42 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi’s Covid-19 graph continued to rise on Sunday, as the Capital added 823 new infections, 10 more than were added the previous day
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Light rain, dust storms expected today, may bring temperature down

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:40 PM IST
New Delhi Delhi and its neighbouring satellite towns are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall, coupled with thunder and dust storms, on Monday and Tuesday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

BJP endorsing idea of L-G ruling Capital, alleges AAP

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:39 PM IST
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government for introducing a Bill in the Lok Sabha that proposes to give overarching powers to the lieutenant governor (L-G) over administrative affairs of the Capital, an d alleged that the Delhi unit of the BJP has been going door-to-door endorsing the idea of the L-G ruling Delhi instead of an elected government
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

AAP stalled central schemes in Capital: Rajnath Singh

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:39 PM IST
New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday asked the BJP’s Delhi unit to deploy more people at the booth level to strengthen the party ahead of the municipal polls in Delhi
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Two arrested for killing woman in Geeta Colony for resisting robbery attempt

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:38 PM IST
New Delhi: Three days after a woman was gunned down by two men on a bike, in north Delhi’s New Aruna Nagar, Delhi police in a late night operation on Saturday night arrested two men for the murder from Geeta Colony in east Delhi
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

World Water Day: Tenders to revive 200 more water bodies to be floated by next month

By Soumya Pillai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:37 PM IST
New Delhi The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s flagship initiative to turn the national capital into the ‘city of lakes’ might have sounded farfetched back in 2018, when chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the project
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Covid-19 precaution not in stock at Lajpat market

By Ashish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:36 PM IST
New Delhi: Rampant violations of rules imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19 at the popular Lajpat Nagar in south Delhi has set off alarm bells with both the number of fresh cases and positivity rate in the national capital climbing up, sparking fears of yet another outbreak
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Tepid demand and rising cost of raw material delay recovery for Delhi’s small-scale industries

By Manoj Sharma
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:35 PM IST
New Delhi In May last, when thousands of factories in the capital’s industrial areas were allowed to open after lockdown, imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19, their operations were hamstrung by labour shortage, cash crunch, disruption of supply chains, and lack of demand
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Vaccination numbers drop at pvt facilities as most head to govt centres in Delhi

By Abhishek Dey and Sweta Goswami
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:35 PM IST
New Delhi: Covid-19 vaccination sites at government facilities in Delhi have seen higher turnout rates than those in private facilities since last week, government data shows, an increase that state government officials attribute to a host of measures put in place to increase the number of jabs administered at centres in hospitals and clinics run by them
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Work on Sector 71 underpass to be expedited

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:16 PM IST
NOIDA: The issues delaying a six-lane underpass project in Sector 71 have been resolved, said officials of the Noida authority
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

JNU V-C abusing temporary extension, allege varsity teachers’ body

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:06 PM IST
New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University teachers’ association (JNUTA) on Sunday alleged that the decision to organise a meeting of the university’s academic council on Monday was a “brazen abuse of temporary extension” by vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Couple arrested in Rohini for blackmailing employer with video clip

By Shiv Sunny
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:05 PM IST
New Delhi: The police have arrested a couple for blackmailing a woman in outer Delhi’s Rohini
READ FULL STORY
Close
The accused, Samrat Singh, does not have a driving licence and was driving under the influence of liquor, said police.
The accused, Samrat Singh, does not have a driving licence and was driving under the influence of liquor, said police.
others

18-year-old driver whose Mercedes crushed three to death in Mohali arrested

By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:49 PM IST
Was driving at 140kmph after having drinks with friends when the car crashed into a cab and two cyclists on Airport Road on Saturday morning
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

School of Ram takes shape in cyberspace

By Sudhir Kumar, Varanasi
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:39 PM IST
A Banaras Hindu University (BHU) student has conceptualised and set up what he says maybe the first virtual school dedicated to spreading the ideals, values, and virtues of Lord Ram among the “youths and coming generations” through videos, lectures, and stories on social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp Known as the School of Ram, this online platform is open to all and anyone may join it for free
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP