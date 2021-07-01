Delhi registers highest max temp for July in last nine years: IMD

New Delhi: Delhi on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 43.1 degrees Celsius -- the highest for the month of July since 2012, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The maximum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung weather station, which is considered the official marker for the entire city, was 43.1 degrees Celsius, six degrees above what is considered normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature was recorded at 31.7 degrees Celsius, four degrees above the season’s normal.

According to IMD records, both in 2012 and 1987, the maximum temperature in Delhi touched 43.5 degrees Celsius on July 2.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius, which was the highest of the season. The minimum temperature on Wednesday was 28.2 degrees Celsius.

A heatwave is sweeping through the Capital as monsoon’s arrival has been inordinately delayed. In the plains, heatwave days are classified – when the maximum temperature crosses 40 degrees Celsius, and when the day temperature exceeds the region’s normal maximum temperature by 4.5 degrees Celsius. A severe heatwave is declared when there is a departure of 6.5 degrees Celsius or above from normal temperatures.

Met officials said a brief breather from the heatwave is expected on Friday, forecasting light rain and thunderstorm in parts of Delhi and NCR, which is expected to bring down the temperatures by 1-2 degrees. “There will be a brief relief from the high temperatures, but temperatures are still expected to be above the 40-degree mark,” said a senior Met official.

Officials said that the monsoon is unlikely to reach Delhi till at least July 8. “The monsoon arrival is unlikely before July 8, and till then the temperatures are likely to remain high. Usually, such high temperatures are seen in Delhi till June second week, but this time we are receiving hot and dry westerly winds that are keeping the mercury levels up,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (climate change and meteorology) at Skymet Weather, a private forecaster.