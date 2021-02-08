Delhi riots: Police seeks report on plea seeking FIR against Kapil Mishra
New Delhi: A Delhi court has directed the city police to file a report on a plea, seeking registration of FIR against BJP leader Kapil Mishra for allegedly delivering hate speeches ahead of the communal riots in north east Delhi.
On January 29, metropolitan magistrate Himanshu Raman Singh asked the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) concerned to file an Action Taken Report (ATR) on the plea by social activist Harsh Mandar who had alleged that Mishra gave inflammatory speeches in December 2019, January and February 2020, and also took out processions in several places that fuelled riots.
“Since the matter has already once gone to the high court, this court deems it appropriate to call a report from the concerned DCP,” the judge said in his order of Jan 29.
On February 23, 2020, Mishra visited the Jafrabad Metro station and held protests against those who blocked the road (anti-Citizenship Amendment Act, or anti-CAA, demonstrators) that runs underneath the metro station. Mishra demanded that the police remove anti-CAA protesters within three days. The Delhi Police, in their charge sheets, have acknowledged that two groups of pro-CAA and anti-CAA protesters clashed at Jafrabad at the start of the riots. They did not mention Mishra’s name.
The matter will be heard next on March 9.
