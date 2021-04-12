Delhi schools to stay shut for classes 9-12: DoE

New Delhi: The directorate of education (DoE) on Monday clarified that all schools in the national capital will remain closed till further orders two days after an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Act (DDMA) read that students of classes 9 to 12 will be allowed to go to schools for offline academic activities.

On Friday, the Delhi government suspended all offline academic activities in schools in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases in the national capital. In a notification issued on Monday, the DoE, said, “No student of classes 9 to 12 should be called physically in the school for mid-term exams/pre-board exams/annual exams/ board examination, practical exams/ project works/ internal assessment or any other academic and non-academic activities till further orders.”

“Head of the school is authorized to call teacher/staff as per requirement for online/semi offline teaching-learning activities and any other examination related work maintaining Covid appropriate behaviour and following the SoPs issued by the competent authorities from time to time,” read the notification.

Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said the state government has advised schools to postpone the practical exams of the outgoing students of classes 10 and 12 till at least April 20. He also announced that colleges and coaching centres in the city will also be shut till further orders for offline classes are issued.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government school teachers’ association on Monday wrote to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal requesting him not to give the authority of calling them to the institutions to the heads of schools (HoS). “This (authority) leaves a wide domain for interpretation for the respective HoS. Some HoS have gone ahead and ordered 100% of their staff come to schools… We request you to please direct the concerned department to issue further clarification in this matter without any room for misinterpretation,” said Ajay Veer Yadav, general secretary of the association in the letter.