IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Delhi traffic police test new diversion plan for Ashram flyover extension
HT Image
HT Image
others

Delhi traffic police test new diversion plan for Ashram flyover extension

New Delhi Delhi traffic police on Wednesday began trials on a diversion plan that will see vehicles on the Ring Road and Delhi-Noida-Direct Flyway being redirected as the Ashram flyover is extended
READ FULL STORY
By Soumya Pillai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:41 PM IST

New Delhi

Delhi traffic police on Wednesday began trials on a diversion plan that will see vehicles on the Ring Road and Delhi-Noida-Direct Flyway being redirected as the Ashram flyover is extended. Traffic officials said that this was an assessment to see how the traffic flow would be impacted during peak rush and non-rush hours, once the diversions are put in place for construction work.

On Wednesday, vehicles coming from east Delhi and Noida via the DND, going towards Lajpat Nagar, were not allowed to take the Ashram flyover. Instead, the traffic was diverted to Mathura Road, from where they had to take a U-turn from the New Friends Colony traffic signal and then take a left turn on the Ring Road towards Lajpat Nagar.

This diversions were first put in place for four hours between 11am and 3pm, before being again implemented after 7pm.

Senior traffic police officials said that the diversion was lifted and traffic movement was normal during the peak traffic hours — between 8am and 11am, and then again between 3 pm and 7pm.

“Since this was the first day, we tried the route only during the non-rush hours, so that there are no major traffic holdups. We will be trying this route and different permutations of it in the coming days before a final diversion plan is approved for the Public Works Department (PWD),” said a traffic police official.

The official also said that this was not the final diversion plan that will be in place once work for the extension of the Ashram flyover is started.

“Since this stretch is among the busiest, and it already has some ongoing construction work, formulating a traffic plan for minimum inconvenience to commuters is becoming a little tricky. But we will come up with the best route. We are likely to release the final traffic plan in two weeks,” the official said.

Traffic police and PWD officials confirmed that the construction agency had sent a request to divert traffic on the Ring Road in January this year, to initiate work for the extension of the Ashram flyover.

In their permission request, the PWD had stated that the construction work of the underpass at the intersection was in its final leg, and before any major digging work begins on the Ring Road, the barricades placed on Mathura Road will be cleared and this will act as a diversion for traffic. The current deadline for the completion of the underpass is April 31.

Hindustan Times had on Tuesday reported how the simultaneous construction work at and around the Ashram intersection, from where every day over 3.5 lakhs vehicle pass during peak traffic hours, is likely to cause a traffic nightmare for commuters.

The Public Works Department (PWD) last month started work on extending the Ashram flyover on Ring Road, even as work on a 750-metre Ashram underpass is going on after already missing its deadline. These two projects running simultaneously has made one of the Capital’s most crucial intersections — one that connects south and central Delhi, and virtually serves as the connection for two NCR cities Noida and Faridabad — a nightmare for commuters.

After missing its December deadline, the PWD is yet to finish work for the 750-metre underpass connecting Nizamuddin Railway Bridge and CSIR Apartments on Mathura Road. A week ago, the PWD also started placing barricades on the Kilokri side and on the Maharani Bagh side of the Ring Road, which has further thinned down space for traffic movement.

Experts said that the PWD is “biting more than it can chew” and this will ultimately result in long and mismanaged traffic on the stretch. The impact of this is also likely to spillover to adjoining roads, including Sarai Kale Khan, Noida Link Road, Meerut Expressway, and the Ring Road.

“What we are seeing at Ashram is a classic example of poor site management from traffic and safety point of view, and the agency is repeating the same mistakes by undertaking work on the Ring Road before wrapping up the underpass project. How does the agency expect Mathura Road to take the load of the flyover, when large portions of it are barricaded?” said Subhash Chand, head of traffic engineering and safety division at the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

HC registers PIL on vaccination of judges, lawyers and court staff

By Richa Banka
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:45 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Wednesday registered a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) to examine the issue of Covid vaccination for members of the judiciary, employees, court staff and advocates
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Teachers spreading false propaganda, says JNU V-C Jagadesh Kumar

By PTI & HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:43 PM IST
New Delhi Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) vice chancellor (V-C) M Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday alleged that a section of teachers were spreading misinformation to serve their “false propaganda”, days after JNU teachers association (JNUTA) alleged that the V-C had weakened the university’s unique character through “arbitrary” decisions
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Riots, Tablighi Jamaat issues resonated in Chauhan Banger result, says winner Cong candidate

By Abhishek Dey
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:42 PM IST
New Delhi:Of the municipal five wards where bypolls were held on Sunday, Chauhan Banger– a Muslim-dominated ward in north-east Delhi where communal riots erupted in February last year, recorded the biggest victory margin
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Delhi traffic police test new diversion plan for Ashram flyover extension

By Soumya Pillai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:41 PM IST
New Delhi Delhi traffic police on Wednesday began trials on a diversion plan that will see vehicles on the Ring Road and Delhi-Noida-Direct Flyway being redirected as the Ashram flyover is extended
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

MCD bypolls: BJP’s loss outcome of poor performance in civic bodies

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:40 PM IST
New Delhi: Drawing a blank in the bypoll to five municipal wards and losing one of its strongholds has come as a setback to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP0 ahead of the 2022 civic polls in Delhi with political analysts pointing out that the results reflect the party’s poor governance of the three municipal bodies
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Winter was more polluted this year, but saw fewer smog days: CSE analysis

By Soumya Pillai
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:40 PM IST
New Delhi The seasonal average pollution levels in Delhi this winter was higher than previous years, but the severity and smog episodes this year was lower, an analysis by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) has shown
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Bypoll results indication of things to come outcome of 2022 civic polls: Kejriwal

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:40 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the results of the bypoll to five municipal wards has given a positive indication ahead of the 2022 municipal polls in the Capital, adding that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has failed to govern the municipal corporations in Delhi (MCDs)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Industrialists term Haryana’s job reservation move regressive, may challenge law in court

By Abhishek Behl
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:40 PM IST
Gurugram Information technology, auto and export companies based in Gurugram said on Wednesday that the Haryana government’s decision to reserve 75% jobs for local job-seekers who have a state domicile will signal that the city and the state were no more business-friendly destinations
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

DU, College of Art faculty oppose merger with Ambedkar University Delhi

By Fareeha Iftikhar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:39 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi University officials and members of the faculty at the College of Art on Wednesday said the Delhi government’s decision to merge the institution with the state-run Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) was “illegal and arbitrary” even as the AAP government asserted that the college needed reforms and that it was authorised to decide the college’s affiliation
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PMC open to Rs900 crore loan to ensure cancer hospital built before civic polls

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:27 PM IST
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation is planning to ensure it builds and hosts a cancer hospital, much like the cancer treatment centre the Tata Trust runs in Mumbai
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

1,696 new Covid-19 cases in Pune district on Wednesday

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:17 PM IST
PUNE Pune district, on Wednesday, reported 1,696 new Covid-19 cases, as per the state health department
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PMC waits on govt clearance for proposed list of 13 non-empanelled pvt hospitals as vaccination centres

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:56 PM IST
UNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has proposed a list of 13 non-empanelled private hospitals, each with a capacity of at least 200 beds, to carry out Covid vaccination, if the central government permits the same
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Army Public School, Dighi, denies offline exams for Class 11 students held on campus

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:45 PM IST
PUNE Yasmin Kaur Bains, principal of Army Public School (APS), Dighi, has denied that an offline examination that was conducted on the school premises Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Crowding at hospitals raises risk of infection for vaccine beneficiaries

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:16 PM IST
PUNE For the past two days, eligible beneficiaries under phase two of the Covid vaccination drive have recalled horrors of having to wait for hours to get the jab
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PCB to attach properties of tax defaulters from March 5

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:38 PM IST
PUNE The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) has released a list of names of property tax defaulters asking for arrears to be paid at the earliest, failing which, the board will not hesitate to attach the properties
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP