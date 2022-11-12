Delhi University 3rd allocations to be out on Sunday

The Delhi University will declare on November 13 the third round of seat allocations under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS), the varsity announced on Friday.

During the third round, DU candidates who have applied to the university under supernumerary quotas, including extracurricular activities (ECA), sports, CW (children and widows of armed forces) and Kashmiri migrants, will be allocated seats, along with those under the general category, officials aware of the matter said.

DU had earlier held two rounds of seat allocations, in which more than 61,500 students have been admitted to the university. This is the first time Delhi University is enrolling students on the basis of the common university entrance test (CUET) at the undergraduate level. Until last year, admissions took place on the basis of a student’s Class 12 performance.

The university was earlier scheduled to release the third allocation list on Thursday, but had to reschedule the announcement as the varsity needed some time to prepare a list for admission to all supernumerary seats, the officials said. Now the allocation will begin at 5 pm on Sunday and will conclude on November 20.

According to the revised schedule, after the third allocation list is announced, candidates would be given a two-day window from November 14 to 15 to accept the allocated seat. Colleges will then verify and approve the application from November 14 to 16, with November 17 set as the last date for payment of fees.

After the conclusion of the third round of seat allocations, the university would open an upgrade window for only supernumerary seats and Christian candidates to minority institutes St Stephen’s College and Jesus and Mary College from November 18 to November 19.

“Candidates who would have chosen to take admission in any of the supernumerary quota and wish to opt for an upgrade in the subsequent round of that particular supernumerary quota can do so from 10 am Friday (November 18) to 4:59 pm on Saturday (November 19). Such candidates will be considered for an upgrade in the supernumerary quota only,” registrar Vikas Gupta said.

Gupta said that the first spot allocation round for undergraduate programmes will begin on November 20, the same day that the university will announce the number of vacant seats in colleges across the varsity.

Candidates can apply for a spot allocation round from November 21 to November 22, and the first spot allocation list will be announced on November 23. The university may announce more spot admission rounds at a later stage.