Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi: Woman accuses godman of rape; latter accuses her of grabbing ashram land

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 22, 2024 01:17 AM IST

An 89-year-old godman in Delhi has been booked for rape after a woman alleged assault, while he counters with claims of illegal land grabbing against her.

An 89-year-old “godman” at an ashram in Timarpur, north Delhi has been booked on charges of rape after a 51-year-old woman accused him of raping her, police said on Saturday. However, the accused has filed a counter complaint against the woman and four other people, alleging that they grabbed the ashram land illegally, police added.

Police said that a woman approached them on December 13 alleging that she was raped by Raja Ram Das in April. (Representational image)
Police said that a woman approached them on December 13 alleging that she was raped by Raja Ram Das in April. (Representational image)

The accused was identified as Raja Ram Das, president of the Satguru Kabir Mandir Prachar Samiti. Police said that a woman approached them on December 13 alleging that she was raped by Raja Ram Das in April.

“She said that she was his disciple and was taking care of him when he was unwell. However, he raped her on an April night,” the officer said, adding that the woman told them that the accused is the mahant (head) of Satguru Raja Ram Sahab Dharmik Trust, run by Kabir Vigyan Aashram.

Based on her complaint, police registered a case on charges of rape. “The accused was asked to join investigation and he did. Further investigation is underway,” the officer said.

A second officer said on condition of anonymity that they have received a complaint from Das against five people, including the woman complainant, alleging that they grabbed the ashram land by illegal means. “The complaint has been received and is undergoing examination,” the officer said.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On