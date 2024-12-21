Delhi: Woman accuses godman of rape; latter accuses her of grabbing ashram land

An 89-year-old “godman” at an ashram in Timarpur, north Delhi has been booked on charges of rape after a 51-year-old woman accused him of raping her, police said on Saturday. However, the accused has filed a counter complaint against the woman and four other people, alleging that they grabbed the ashram land illegally, police added. Police said that a woman approached them on December 13 alleging that she was raped by Raja Ram Das in April. (Representational image)

The accused was identified as Raja Ram Das, president of the Satguru Kabir Mandir Prachar Samiti. Police said that a woman approached them on December 13 alleging that she was raped by Raja Ram Das in April.

“She said that she was his disciple and was taking care of him when he was unwell. However, he raped her on an April night,” the officer said, adding that the woman told them that the accused is the mahant (head) of Satguru Raja Ram Sahab Dharmik Trust, run by Kabir Vigyan Aashram.

Based on her complaint, police registered a case on charges of rape. “The accused was asked to join investigation and he did. Further investigation is underway,” the officer said.

A second officer said on condition of anonymity that they have received a complaint from Das against five people, including the woman complainant, alleging that they grabbed the ashram land by illegal means. “The complaint has been received and is undergoing examination,” the officer said.