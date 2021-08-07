Delhi: Cyclist injured after cab hits him on DND flyway

New Delhi: A 49-year-old man cycling on the Delhi Noida Direct flyway lane going towards Noida was injured after he was run over by a car on Saturday morning. Police identified the suspect as a cab driver and said they have arrested him.

Police said the victim, identified as Mayur Vihar resident Manish Jayal, was returning home after a morning cycling session with friends when the accident took place at around 9.15am.

Police arrested the driver, Gaurav Chand, from his house in Pandav Nagar in east delhi. “Chand is a cab driver. He fled after running over Jayal on the DND. We traced Chand through Jayal’s phone, which had the GPS system on and was found stuck on the car’s broken windshield. Chand was unaware of the phone. We have seized the car which was damaged in the accident.”

Police said Jayal’s friends have already identified Chand as the errant driver.

Police said they are yet to take Jayal’s statement as he is currently undergoing treatment at the Dharamshila hospital.

Police have registered a case against Jayal at the Sunlight Colony police station.