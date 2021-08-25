Demand for Article 370 restoration : PAGD leaders befooling Kashmiris, says ex-deputy chief minister Gupta

Jammu Senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta on Tuesday took a swipe at the leaders of People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), who, he claimed, “They bowed before the Prime Minister at the all-party meeting, but now raking up the demand of the restoration of Article 370 to befool Kashmiris.”

The PAGD leaders met at Farooq Abdullah’s residence in Srinagar and demanded the restoration of Article 370 and 35-A on Tuesday.

Gupta added, “The same leaders performed Dandvat Pranam before PM Modi during the all-party meeting. Then, none of them uttered a single word on Article 370. The PAGD leaders know that restoration of Article 370 is next to impossible but to mislead the people of Kashmir again and again they are using the age-old tactics of deceit and deception to create an atmosphere against the policies of the BJP government.”

Expressing surprise over the ‘acumen’ of PAGD leaders demanding the restoration of Article 370, the senior BJP leader claimed this contentious Article gave J&K unemployment, terrorism, under-development, poverty, hunger and all other ills plaguing the region.

“If the PAGD leaders really wanted upliftment of the people of UT of J&K, they would have demanded more industry, avenues to promote tourism especially international as it is the mainstay of the UT and government jobs for educated youth. The alliance is seeking a return of the dark era in Kashmir. The Centre will never allow this to happen,” he claimed, adding, “People are now wary of the destructive game-plan of the PAGD. They will not fall prey to it.”