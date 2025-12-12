Demonetised currency with face value of 3.59cr seized near Delhi Metro station

New Delhi Police arrested four people and seized notes having a face value of ₹ 3,59,08,000 from bags in two cars. (Representative photo)

The Delhi Police recovered demonetised currency notes of ₹500 and ₹1000 denominations, having a face value of ₹3.59 crore, and arrested four people from near the Shalimar Bagh Metro Station on Wednesday, officers said on Thursday.

Police said the accused were part of a gang that duped people by offering them demonetised currency at throwaway prices, and falsely claiming that the notes could be exchanged at the Reserve Bank of India by furnishing Aadhaar card details.

“We are now looking for at least three key members of the gang, who had sent the four men to Delhi from Gurugram in Haryana in two cars with the banned banknotes to sell them to potential buyers. The racketeers offered to sell demonetised currency having face value of ₹1 crore upon a payment of ₹20 lakh,” said deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Bhisham Singh.

The DCP said that police was tipped off about the gang’s planned sale to potential buyers on Wednesday, following which a trap was laid. Police arrested four people and seized notes having a face value of ₹3,59,08,000 from bags in two cars.

A case under sections 318 (cheating), 61 (criminal conspiracy), and 62 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 5/7 of the Specified Bank Notes (Cessation of Liabilities) Act, 2017 was registered at Ashok Vihar police station.

The accused were identified as Harsh Kumar, 22, Tek Chand Thakur, 39, Lakshya Kumar, 28, and Vipin Kumar, 38. Police said they were looking to make a quick buck by selling demonetised banknotes.

“Their actions constituted cheating, conspiracy, and a clear violation of the Specified Bank Notes Act. All four accused were fully aware that the possession of demonetised currency is illegal and had no lawful documents or justification for holding it,” said Singh.

The four disclosed that they were in contact with two others named as Ashish and Tarun, who are on the run since 2021. Around three months ago, the two individuals informed them about being in possession of demonetised currency worth crores of rupees and assured a substantial commission for helping them trade it for valid currency.

“The arrested accused acted on their instructions, received over mobile phones. They were assured that they would receive heavy amounts in return for assisting in circulating or exchanging such notes,” said DCP Singh, adding that the two cars were also seized.