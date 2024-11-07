Dengue cases climb to 175 in Ggm, 4 new cases confirmed

Gurugram: Dengue cases in Gurugram have touched 175, with the health department confirming four new cases this week. (Representational Image)

Dengue cases in Gurugram have touched 175, with the health department confirming four new cases this week. No fatalities have been reported so far this season, health officials said, adding that currently nine patients are recuperating in hospital while those with mild symptoms are being treated at home under the health department’s supervision.

District surveillance officer Dr Jitender Pal Rajliwal said that the new cases diagnosed include a 26-year-old man from Anjana Colony, a 20-year-old woman from Om Nagar, a 33-year-old woman from Manesar and a 14-year-old boy from Kadipur.

“Following the diagnosis of these cases, health teams have taken immediate action. Rapid response teams conducted surveys in affected areas, performed door-to-door checks and conducted fogging operations,” he said.

Gurugram’s chief medical officer Virender Yadav said that the health department is prioritising prevention and patient monitoring. “Our teams are actively surveying homes, identifying mosquito larvae and taking steps to prevent further breeding,” Yadav said.

On Wednesday, health teams inspected 12,804 houses, finding mosquito larvae in 176. Property owners were informed and provided with preventive guidance and notices were issued to 138 households that were found negligent in following anti-mosquito measures.

The department has also collected samples from 87 suspected cases on Wednesday, which have been sent to the laboratory for confirmation. “Testing and quick diagnosis are essential for containment,” Yadav said. “We have screened over 14,000 suspected cases, of which 175 have tested positive. Immediate identification and intervention are key in preventing further spread,” he added.

Residents have been advised to take measures such as removing stagnant water and using mosquito repellents. In high-risk areas, the health department is conducting regular fogging to control breeding of mosquitos. According to Yadav, these steps are part of the ongoing effort to manage mosquito-borne illnesses during peak dengue season.

The health department has urged residents to remain vigilant. “Community cooperation is crucial,” Yadav said. “By following preventive measures, we can collectively work to reduce cases of dengue and protect the community from the disease.”