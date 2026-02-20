Deoria: After Pocso court order, Minor rape survivor’s pregnancy terminated; fetal DNA preserved

Following the order of the POCSO Court in Deoria, presided over by Justice Virender Singh, the pregnancy of a minor rape survivor was medically terminated at Maharishi Devrahva Baba Medical College on Thursday. The procedure was conducted under the supervision of a duly constituted medical board, and a fetal DNA sample was preserved for forensic analysis to be used as evidence in the ongoing criminal case. Chief medical superintendent Dr HK Mishra said that the termination was carried out in accordance with established medical guidelines and court’s directives. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Chief medical superintendent Dr HK Mishra said that the termination was carried out in accordance with established medical guidelines and court’s directives. “The patient’s condition is stable. She is under close monitoring and is receiving all necessary care,” he stated, adding that the minor continues to remain under observation.

Officials said the alleged rape took place on November 30, 2025, in the Rampur Karkhana area. The accused has since been arrested and remanded to judicial custody. On January 17, the victim’s mother approached the POCSO court, stating that the minor was pregnant and that her physical and mental health was deteriorating.

Acting on the application, the court directed the constitution of a medical board to examine the survivor and determine whether the pregnancy could be safely terminated. The board submitted its report on February 7, recommending termination under strict medical supervision. Based on this evaluation and the legal provisions prioritising the health and welfare of rape survivors, the court granted permission for the abortion earlier this week.

The procedure was subsequently carried out at the district medical college by a team of doctors in accordance with all prescribed legal and medical protocols.

Authorities said the preserved DNA sample would serve as vital scientific evidence and is expected to bolster the prosecution’s case during trial. Further investigation in the matter is underway.