Home / Cities / Others / Deoria: Teacher suspended after class 6 girl alleges sexual harassment

Deoria: Teacher suspended after class 6 girl alleges sexual harassment

others
Published on Oct 31, 2022 12:07 AM IST

Basic education officer said that an inquiry has been set up under supervision of block education officer against the assistant teacher.

(Pic for representation)
(Pic for representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur

The basic education officer of Deoria district suspended an assistant teacher on Saturday for allegedly sexually harassing a class 6th girl student at a government junior high school in village Sarouli under Kotwali police station area here.

Basic education officer Harish Chandra said that an inquiry has been set up under supervision of block education officer Suraj Kumar against the assistant teacher, Anwar Ali.

Following the complaint registered by the mother of the victim, district police have also registered a case under relevant sections. SP Deoria Sankalp Sharma confirmed that case has been registered against the teacher for wrongful activities.

According to reports, on October 25 the victim was cleaning her desk when Anwar Ali allegedly harassed her. She managed to escape and informed the head master and her mother about the incident. The head master initiated an inquiry into the incident and informed BSA Deoria about it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 31, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out