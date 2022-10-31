Deoria: Teacher suspended after class 6 girl alleges sexual harassment

The basic education officer of Deoria district suspended an assistant teacher on Saturday for allegedly sexually harassing a class 6th girl student at a government junior high school in village Sarouli under Kotwali police station area here.

Basic education officer Harish Chandra said that an inquiry has been set up under supervision of block education officer Suraj Kumar against the assistant teacher, Anwar Ali.

Following the complaint registered by the mother of the victim, district police have also registered a case under relevant sections. SP Deoria Sankalp Sharma confirmed that case has been registered against the teacher for wrongful activities.

According to reports, on October 25 the victim was cleaning her desk when Anwar Ali allegedly harassed her. She managed to escape and informed the head master and her mother about the incident. The head master initiated an inquiry into the incident and informed BSA Deoria about it.