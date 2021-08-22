Home / Cities / Others / Deputy jailor attacked inside Etawah jail compound; escapes unhurt
Four police teams have been formed to crack the case. (Pic for representation only)
Four police teams have been formed to crack the case. (Pic for representation only)
others

Deputy jailor attacked inside Etawah jail compound; escapes unhurt

Though the exact cause of the attack on deputy jailor was unclear yet but police suspect the role of some criminal who may have been lodged in the Etawah jail earlier
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Kanpur
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 01:05 AM IST

Unidentified men fired several shots at the deputy jailor of Etawah district jail early on Saturday morning when he was going for an inspection of the prison, police said.

The deputy jailor SH Jafri, who lives on the prison compound, managed to escape unhurt but was followed by the gunmen who also fired several rounds at his residence, they said.

This is not the first time that Jafri was attacked. In 2019, a similar attack was mounted on Jafri when two masked men fired at him. However, no one has been arrested in that case so far.

According to police, Jafri was heading towards the jail for the morning inspection at 3.30 am. Just about 100 metres away from the jail gate he noticed three to four men walking towards the prison.

“When he asked them about their purpose on the jail premises they started firing at him. He somehow saved himself and rushed back to his house and bolted it from inside. The gunmen even tried to forcefully enter the house but when they failed they fired several shots at the door,” SSP Etawah Dr Brajesh Kumar Singh said.

He said though the exact cause of the attack was unclear yet but police suspect the role of some criminal who may have been lodged in the jail earlier.

When contacted, jail superintendent Raj Kishore Singh said senior police officers have been informed about the attack and they have started a probe.

The SSP said four teams led by CO City Rajesh Vashistha have been formed to crack the case at the earliest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.