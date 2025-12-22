As a cold wave tightens its grip and temperatures continue to drop with each passing day, residents across the region are seen wrapped in hand-woven shawls, woollens and headgear. With lofty hills, dense forests, biting winds and icy waters, the Nepal-bordering areas would ordinarily be expected to witness a lull in tourist activity during the winter months. Despite inclement weather, tourists’ footfall continues to rise at Valmikinagar

However, defying the harsh weather, tourist footfall at Valmikinagar — a picturesque destination in Bihar’s West Champaran district — has been steadily rising this winter, official data show.

According to records, 5,135 tourists visited forest areas in Valmikinagar in September this year. The number rose to 6,543 in October and surged to 15,769 in November. As of December 20, as many as 12,938 tourists had already undertaken forest treks, indicating sustained interest despite the cold spell.

A similar upward trend has been recorded in jungle safari activity. While 749 tourists went on jungle safaris in 124 trips in October, the figure increased to 826 tourists across 154 trips in November, facilitated by the forest department. Safari participation peaked further this season, with 2,724 tourists undertaking jungle rides in 467 trips. Officials said that as of December 20, 2,631 tourists had availed jungle safari services through 376 trips.

When contacted, Dr Nesamani K, Conservator and Field Director of the Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR), said the tourist influx was expected to rise further. “With the New Year round the corner, we are expecting a further increase in numbers. At present, all accommodation facilities are fully booked,” he said.

Meanwhile, amid intensifying cold conditions, the East Champaran district administration has arranged bonfires at several key locations across Motihari town and other parts of the district to provide relief to residents. In addition, academic activities in all government and private schools, along with coaching institutes, have been suspended till December 24.

In West Champaran, the district administration has directed that academic activities be conducted strictly between 9 am and 4.30 pm.

