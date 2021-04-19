Despite lockdown, 26 birds given treatment at Navi Mumbai’s Karnala sanctuary

Despite the lockdown imposed by the state government, the forest officers are taking care of the 26 birds undergoing treatment at the Karnala Bird Sanctuary, near Panvel.

Among them are 14 black kites, four parrots, seven cockatoos and one peacock. Some of them are under observation for the past one year, a senior officer said.

The forest officers had a tough time due to the non-availability of certain foods and other facilities for the birds during the lockdown last year. They have not faced any such challenges so far, this year.

Pradeep Chavan, range forest officer of the sanctuary, said, “When it comes to taking care of the birds, we need to concentrate mainly on two things – food of their choice and proper medical treatment. The black kites for instance, eat only non-vegetarian food, hence we are providing them with chicken. Likewise, we are offering different grains and fruits to the other birds. These birds will be under our observation till they recover and can fly properly.”

“As far as the medical treatment is concerned, we don’t have our own veterinarian. So, we call in an officer from Kharpada from time to time and she prescribes medicines after examining the birds. Proper arrangement for the well-being of these birds is made here,” said Chavan.

He added that these birds were rescued from different places of Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

“The black kites were rescued from areas such as Sewri, Nhava Sheva and Uran. Most of the cockatoos were rescued from Crawford Market in Mumbai,” he said.

The sanctuary was shut for tourists from Thursday following the new restrictions imposed by the state government.