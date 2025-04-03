Development agenda: Spl team to look at Bhadohi’s key sectors, Azamgarh works on Master Plan 2031

In line with the vision of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, large-scale initiatives are underway to drive economic and regional transformation in Bhadohi and Azamgarh, aligning with future needs. For representation only (HT File Photo)

To rejuvenate Bhadohi’s economic landscape, the Bhadohi Industrial Development Authority (BIDA) has commenced work on a comprehensive vision document. A specialised team is being formed to conduct an in-depth analysis of the district’s key economic sectors, focusing on infrastructure, transportation, industrial clusters, and digital advancement, a press communique from the government read.

The process will begin with an inception report, followed by a detailed regional study, culminating in a strategic blueprint for sustainable growth. Under the investment promotion policy, a participation report will incorporate expert recommendations to attract potential investors and stakeholders. This entire initiative is set to be completed within six months, the release added.

Simultaneously, the Azamgarh Development Authority spearheads a Geographic Information System (GIS)-based regional development framework as part of Master Plan 2031. Covering a 114-square-kilometer radius, this six-phase initiative will facilitate large-scale projects in industrial expansion, infrastructure enhancement, and traffic management.

The process includes creating a geo-database, developing a GIS-based zonal plan, and implementing zoning strategies aligned with government policies. Ground verification, mapping, and policy-based financial facilitation will also be key components of this structured approach.

By integrating visionary planning with strategic execution, the Yogi government is paving the way for sustainable and dynamic economic progress in Bhadohi and Azamgarh.