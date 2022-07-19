Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples to offers prayers on first Shravan Monday
Devotees in large numbers thronged various temples of lord Shiva in Sangam city on the occasion of the first Monday of the holy month of Shravan. Temples reverberated with the chants of ‘bam bam bhole’ and ‘har har mahadev’.
Devotees were seen forming a bee line from the early morning in various temples of the city. Similarly, a large number of devotees thronged the Sangam to take a holy dip. They filled their cans with holy Ganga water to offer it at the nearby Shiva temple.
Maximum rush was witnessed at the Mankameshwar temple, located on the banks of Yamuna. Likewise, heavy rush of devotees was seen at Padila Mahadeo temple of Phaphamau.
“After the Maha Aarti and Shringar, the doors of the temples were opened for the devotees at 3am for darshan, worship and Jalabhishek,” said the priest of the Mankameshwar temple, Sachidanand Vyas.
Akhilesh Giri, the administrator of the temple committee said that around a dozen Rudrabhishek were done till afternoon itself.
A large number of ‘kanwariyas’ also gathered at shiva temples to offer holy water.
“It is believed that the worship of Shiva during Shrawan month is 108 times more impactful than worshipping during normal days. Millions of devout Hindus observe the Shrawan Monday Vrat (fasting) and perform prayers after the morning bath and other purification rituals. Devotees offer their prayers to Lord Ganesha and then Lord Shiva by chanting Om Namah Shivaya, said Pt Naresh Tripathi while throwing light on the importance of shrawan Monday.
-
Delhi Police bust gang of interstate highway robbers, arrest 2
New Delhii: The crime branch of Delhi Police said on Monday they busted a gang of interstate highway robbers and arrested two of its members who robbed passengers after offering them rides in their private taxi at low fares. Police seized the taxi and mobile phones used during the crime as well. The robberies were committed in Mehraj, 32, from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh's taxi.
-
BMC forcibly evicts residents from seven ‘dangerous’ buildings
Mumbai To prevent an accident similar to the Kurla building collapse, which claimed the lives of 19 people recently, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation forcibly evicted occupants from seven buildings in Juhu-Vile Parle ward, which were declared unfit for habitation by the civic body. BMC had to forcibly evict them as they refused to vacate the buildings even after their water and electricity supply were disconnected.
-
Delhi ‘feels like’ 56°C as heat, humidity push discomfort up
Scant rain, humid conditions and rising temperatures formed a triple whammy for Delhi on Monday, with the heat index (or 'real feel' temperature) rocketing to 56 degrees Celsius, even as the weather office predicted that relief may be offing soon, predicting that the city may receive rain on Tuesday evening. The wet bulb temperature, another index to measure a region's discomfort, shot up to 33.4C, the third-highest this season.
-
2 held for selling drugs on Delhi University’s north campus
Delhi Police on Monday said they have arrested a 25-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman for the possession of 1kg of hash worth ₹1 crore, adding that the couple ois famous for selling drugs on Delhi University's north campus. Deputy commissioner of police (crime branch) Rohit Meena identified the duo as Shubham Malhotra alias Sunny, a resident of Mahipalpur, and a resident of Vijay Nagar, Kirti. During interrogation, Shubham told police he is from Delhi.
-
Delhi CM Kejriwal demands roll-back of GST levy on packed food
New Delhi: Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has called for an immediate roll back of levy imposed on “pre-packaged and labelled” food products such as pulses, cereals and flour in a single pack weighing more than 25 kg, calling it an “unfortunate and regrettable hike”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics