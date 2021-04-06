Devotees to have access to Ramgarhia Bunga from Golden Temple parikarma

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) is going to reopen historic Ramgarhia Bunga for devotees from the Parkarma (circumambulation marble path around the holy water tank called as ‘sarovar’) of the Golden Temple. The structure was erected in the 18th century by Sardar Jassa Singh Ramgarhia to protect the Golden Temple from the invasion of foreign rulers.

“SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur will inaugurate work for reopening the entrance from the Parkarma on Tuesday. This will ensure that the sangat visiting the Sri Harmandar Sahib (the Golden Temple) can also visit this structure, with a major place in Sikh history, especially related to the 18th century,” said SGPC spokesman Kulwinder Singh Ramdas.

The building of the Bunga adjoins Guru Ram Das Langar Hall (community kitchen) and its two minars along parkarma enhance beauty and attraction of the complex of the holiest Sikh shrine. Currently, it is accessible only from the langar hall, which is situated outside the Parkarma. This entrance is unknown to most devotees.

Most historic bungas lying along the parkarma were demolished a few decades ago, this is the only Bunga that is still standing due to efforts of Ramgarhia Sikhs. The Sikh community, especially the Ramgarhias, have hailed this move of the apex gurdwara body.

Sikh author Diljit Singh Bedi, also a former office-bearer said, “Initially, all Bungas including Ramgarhia Bunga were opened in the parkarma of Sri Harmandar Sahib. When parkarma was rebuilt under Kar Sewa during British era, the doors of this Bunga were closed from the parkarma.”

“The Ramgarhias have been demanding reopening of these doors. It is good if the SGPC has met its demand as this is a precious structure of the Sikh community. I suggest a museum depicting the related history should be established inside this Bunga,” he added.

The Ramgarhia Bunga houses a granite slab of Takht-e-Taus from the Red Fort on which all the Mughal emperors were crowned in Delhi. This slab was seized by Sikhs from Delhi, during an attack against the Mughal armies, and brought back to Amritsar as a symbol that the Mughal Empire will end with the removal of their coronation stone.