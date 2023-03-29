Home / Cities / Others / Dhaba owner’s murder: Award-carrying criminal held after encounter in Mathura

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Mar 29, 2023 10:44 PM IST

Lakhan Singh, the Dhaba owner, was shot dead recently on Sonkh Road, within the limits of Highway Police Station of Mathura.

A criminal carrying a reward of 15,000 and accused as the main assailant in the recent murder of a Dhaba owner, was arrested by Mathura police after an encounter.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

The accused, Rohit Chaudhary alias Kanha, was wanted in half-a-dozen other cases and is a resident of a trans-Yamuna locality of Mathura.

The encounter took place on Tuesday night and injured Rohit Chaudhary was admitted to hospital after being injured.

In a press statement issued by the Mathura police, Lakhan Singh, the Dhaba owner, was shot dead recently on Sonkh Road, within the limits of Highway Police Station of Mathura. Contract assailants are suspected of having carried out the crime. Police got success in arresting the main assailant involved on whom a reward of 15,000 was placed by the Mathura police.

A case under section 302/120B/201/34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Highway Police Station of Mathura.

The crime was the outcome of a property dispute between two brothers Surendra and Lakhan Singh. Surendra sold off the paternal property and engaged an assailant when Lakhan Singh staked his claim on sale proceeds of the sold property.

Rohit Chaudhary, along with another accused, Anshu alias Anshul and Manvendra, shot dead Lakhan Singh on March 17, at his Dhaba. The Mathura police worked out the case and arrested Surendra and a reward of 15,000 was declared on Rohit Chaudhary alias Kanha.

Story Saved
Wednesday, March 29, 2023
