Lok Sabha member from Dhanbad Dhullu Mahto has once again found himself at the centre of a controversy following allegations of land encroachment raised by local residents in separate areas of the district. While complainants have accused the BJP MP of attempting to take over land, Mahto has dismissed the charges as a politically motivated conspiracy by his opponents. Dhanbad MP accused of land grab, calls it political conspiracy

The first dispute has emerged in Darida Mauja in Baghmara Assembly constituency, where several raiyats have alleged that a boundary wall allegedly constructed at the behest of the MP is obstructing traditional access routes to their land. The villagers claim they have been raising the issue since 2017–18 but have not received any concrete relief from the administration.

One of the complainants, Munni Devi, alleged that the wall is being constructed without the consent of the landholders. “Our ancestral pathway has been blocked. The land is being fenced without our approval and it is affecting our movement,”she said.

Another controversy has surfaced in Navadih under Bhuli OP area, where a 96-decimal plot located along an upcoming eight-lane road has become the centre of a dispute. Ganesh Kumar Ravani, who claims the land as ancestral property, alleged that attempts were made to acquire the land forcibly.

“An offer of ₹1 crore was made for the land, but I refused as it is our ancestral property. We will not give it up at any cost,” Ravani said, adding that some people allegedly attempted to begin fencing the land, which the family opposed.

Responding to the allegations, MP Dhullu Mahto strongly denied any wrongdoing. “These allegations are completely baseless and part of a conspiracy by my political opponents who are afraid of my growing popularity. I am ready for any inquiry, even a CBI probe if required, so that the truth comes out,”Mahto said.

The developments have triggered tension in the area, with affected families seeking intervention from the district administration. Officials are yet to issue a detailed statement on the matter.