In a major push to strengthen law and order and curb crime in the district, Dhanbad police launched an intensive crackdown throughout 2025, leading to the arrest of 1,799 accused who were subsequently sent to jail, officials said. Dhanbad police crack down on crime: 1.8k sent to jail in 2025

The drive, carried out under the leadership of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prabhat Kumar, focused on a wide range of serious offences including organised crime, murder, robbery, dacoity, theft, illegal liquor trade, narcotics trafficking, cybercrime and Arms Act violations.

Police teams conducted coordinated operations across all police station areas, identifying and arresting wanted, absconding and habitual offenders as part of the district-wide campaign.

Speaking on the initiative, SSP Prabhat Kumar said Dhanbad Police remains committed to ensuring a safe environment for citizens. “Dhanbad Police’s priority is to provide a secure atmosphere to the general public. Strict action is being taken against criminals and this drive will continue with full determination. Criminals will not be spared under any circumstances,” he stated.

The SSP further highlighted that alongside arrests, the police are also focusing on speedy disposal of pending cases, strict compliance with court-related directives, and ensuring timely justice for victims. Increased patrolling, enhanced technical surveillance and stronger intelligence networks have contributed to improved results, he said.

At the sidelines of a programme, SSP Prabhat Kumar appealed to residents—especially the trading community—not to panic and to come forward with information. “The focus of police is on organized crime and we appeal to the common people and especially the traders to not get terrified by the perpetrators of these organized crimes and provide us information whenever somebody seeks some extortion from them,” he told mediapersons.

Police said several notorious and long-absconding criminals were also among those arrested in 2025, which has created fear among offenders and enhanced public trust in the police.

SSP Prabhat Kumar urged citizens to share crime-related information without hesitation, adding that public cooperation remains crucial to achieving a crime-free Dhanbad.