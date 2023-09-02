13-year-old girl raped at park in Ludhiana’s Sahnewal

A Dhandari Kalan resident is on the run after raping a 13-year-old girl at a park in Sahnewal, police said. HT Image

On Friday, the accused, Boota Singh, tried to rape the child again at a park, but fled after her parents reached there looking for her.

The child’s mother told the police that her daughter used to be home alone daily while she and her husband were at work.

When the parents returned home on Friday, their daughter was missing. They launched a search and found her crying at a park. The mother said on being coaxed, their daughter revealed that a man had called her to the park to meet and started touching her inappropriately. He fled after seeing her parents entering the park.

The girl further disclosed that the accused had raped her a few days ago after taking her to the park.

ASI Raghubir Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act had been lodged against the accused, and a hunt was on to trace and nab him.

