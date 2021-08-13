Dhankar leads ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Karnal’s Gharaunda

Haryana BJP chief Om Prakash Dhankar on Friday led BJP’s ‘Tiranga Yatra’ at Gharaunda assembly constituency in Karnal.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhankar said the Yatra is being carried out by the BJP to mark respect to soldiers who laid their lives for the country.

BJP leaders and workers carrying the Tricolour started a foot-march from the new grain market and covered markets and residential areas of Gharaunda.

“Tiranga Yatra got an overwhelming response in state. People are participating in the Yatra in large numbers to pay tribute to the martyrs,” said Dhankar.

Dhankar said the motive of this Yatra is to raise awareness among the youth about the sacrifices of Indian soldiers and to inculcate the spirit of patriotism among them.

He said preparations are being made for Independence Day celebrations.

BJP’s Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia and Gharaunda MLA Harvinder Kalyan also participate in the Yatra.